Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

WILL TAKE CUBA FIRST

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 16 days ago

--- New York. — A special to the Tribune from Washington, says:. The project to occupy Porto Rico is now regarded by the highest military authorities, both of the navy and army, as practically removed from immediate consideration, and unless the death rate of General Shafter’s army from the diseases indigenous to Cuban soil is extremely high, the present desire for the prosecution of a general aggressive campaign throughout the entire island of Cuba may be promptly entered upon the moment Santiago is captured.

lmtribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Lewiston, ID
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lewiston Tribune#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday. Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Sakura Murakami, Ju-min Park; Editing by. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy