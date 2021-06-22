WILL TAKE CUBA FIRST
--- New York. — A special to the Tribune from Washington, says:. The project to occupy Porto Rico is now regarded by the highest military authorities, both of the navy and army, as practically removed from immediate consideration, and unless the death rate of General Shafter’s army from the diseases indigenous to Cuban soil is extremely high, the present desire for the prosecution of a general aggressive campaign throughout the entire island of Cuba may be promptly entered upon the moment Santiago is captured.lmtribune.com