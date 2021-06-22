Cancel
THE ZASIRO HAD TO LEAVE

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 16 days ago

--- Hong Kong, June 21. — In accordance with instructions from his government, the collector of Chinese customs here last night ordered the United States troop ship Zasiro, which had just arrived from Manila, to leave Chinese waters immediately. He refused to allow the vessel to take mails or cargo of any kind. It is though this action was in violation of international law and that the Zasiro was entitled to stay twenty-four hours in order to ship necessary stores. To avoid unpleasantness the Zasiro removed to British waters.

