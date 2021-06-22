Logan Paul Says He Could Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s much-hyped boxing match may not have included as many landed punches as fans would have hoped (though it did include at least one good one), but let the record show it was still an extremely lucrative way to spend an evening for the combatants. We don’t know exactly how much Money Mayweather took home from the pay per view exhibition, but if he’s to be believed, the answer has a double-take worthy number of zeroes behind it. We know because he was recently caught on camera bragging about it.