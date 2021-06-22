Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Logan Paul Says He Could Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Paul doesn't feel Mike Tyson would pose any threat to him in a boxing match if the two were to ever meet in the ring. Earlier this month, Paul competed in an exhibition match against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. While there have been some allegations made over the authenticity of the fight, many viewers were impressed with Paul for managing to last all eight rounds with Mayweather. It had previously been widely speculated that Paul would be knocked out pretty early into the fight.

movieweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
Person
Kevin Mcbride
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Impaulsive#Showtime#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Gets "Vulnerable" With Mike Tyson, Reveals He Was Molested As A Child

There were several moments of vulnerability for Kevin Gates during his Hotboxin with Mike Tyson appearance, but the rapper and the sports legend bonded over tragic circumstances. At the beginning of his interview, Gates promised to be open and authentic with everything he shared, and from the jump, he spoke about his introduction to music. While many rappers desire to be the next big star, Gates revealed that penning lyrics was "an escape" for him.
MusicHOT 97

Kevin Gates Tells Mike Tyson He Started Rapping As An ‘Escape’ After Getting Molested

He appeared on an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Kevin explained to Mike that he began rapping as an “escape” after getting molested as a child. When speaking on how he got into the rap game, Kevin said, “It was an escape for me.” He continued, “I’ma say something, I never said this in no interview, no podcast or anything like that. I grew up real, real violent and real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be but because I was molested when I was a child.” Kevin continued,
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson: You can’t rule Manny Pacquiao out, he can mess you up!

Former undisputed heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson has warned Errol Spence regarding his clash with Filipino great Manny Pacquiao this summer. Tyson, speaking on a recent edition of his podcast alongside Floyd Mayweather team member Badou Jack, addressed the welterweight super-fight on August 21. “The Baddest Man on the Planet”...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White slams Tyron Woodley ahead of boxing match Jake Paul: “He hasn’t won a fight in 3 years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at”

UFC president Dana White slammed Tyron Woodley ahead of the Jake Paul boxing match, saying that he hasn’t won an MMA fight in three years. Woodley recently concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Not long after this contract expired, Woodley agreed to terms with Paul for a boxing match later this summer. The two will now meet on August 28 in a highly-anticipated boxing match between the YouTuber Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. But while the fight seems destined to be a pay-per-view blockbuster, it doesn’t appear as though White is a fan of it.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Speaks On Gervonta Davis

Boxing and the wider world of sport is starting to realize just how much of a star and talent it has on its hands with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. A mini Mike Tyson in a way with better boxing ability perhaps. And Tyson wasn’t a bad boxer, mind you. Speaking of...
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Floyd Mayweather Revealed How Much He Made From The Logan Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s much-hyped boxing match may not have included as many landed punches as fans would have hoped (though it did include at least one good one), but let the record show it was still an extremely lucrative way to spend an evening for the combatants. We don’t know exactly how much Money Mayweather took home from the pay per view exhibition, but if he’s to be believed, the answer has a double-take worthy number of zeroes behind it. We know because he was recently caught on camera bragging about it.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Francis Ngannou Paycheck?

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a boxing match. Currently the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

“I’d be in prison for that!” Mike Tyson reacts to Deontay Wilder gym beating

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson discussed Deontay Wilder’s battering of boxing wannabe and Kim Kardashian “stalker” Charlie Zelenoff. Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip on the latest episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson gave a blow-by-blow account. It’s...
UFCUSA Today

Rashad Evans hopes Logan Paul fight happens in fall: 'We'll see if it's a challenge he's up for'

Rashad Evans is gearing up for his comeback – but in the boxing ring. The former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer is coming out of retirement and wants to jump straight into the celebrity boxing scene. Evans says there’s been discussions about a potential boxing match with Logan Paul in the fall, but he’s just waiting for the YouTube sensation to accept.

Comments / 2

Community Policy