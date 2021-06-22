Logan Paul Says He Could Beat Mike Tyson in a Fight
Logan Paul doesn't feel Mike Tyson would pose any threat to him in a boxing match if the two were to ever meet in the ring. Earlier this month, Paul competed in an exhibition match against undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. While there have been some allegations made over the authenticity of the fight, many viewers were impressed with Paul for managing to last all eight rounds with Mayweather. It had previously been widely speculated that Paul would be knocked out pretty early into the fight.movieweb.com