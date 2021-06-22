Cancel
Maine State

Rokerthon Comes to Maine With Meteorologist Ryan Breton at Portland Headlight

By Jeff Parsons
Al Roker of Today was after another Guinness World Record with his Rokerthon and News Center Maine meteorologist was a part of it. The record Al Roker was trying to set was for "Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Video Relay." To accomplish the record, meteorologists at NBC affiliates across the country participated on the online stream as Al hosted tossing to each one of them in succession for a local weather forecast.

