Kennebunk Organization Provides Opportunity For Those With Special Needs to Go Surfing
Special Surfer is a community-driven organization that provides the magical opportunity for people who may otherwise never have the chance to try surfing. Special Surfers is a non-profit organization sharing the empowering experience of surfing with children and young adults of all ages with special needs. This program provides the public with a view toward the joy a community can bring to the lives of individuals with special needs and their families through volunteerism and generosity.1037thepeak.com