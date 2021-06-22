Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennebunk, ME

Kennebunk Organization Provides Opportunity For Those With Special Needs to Go Surfing

By Brittany Rose
Posted by 
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Special Surfer is a community-driven organization that provides the magical opportunity for people who may otherwise never have the chance to try surfing. Special Surfers is a non-profit organization sharing the empowering experience of surfing with children and young adults of all ages with special needs. This program provides the public with a view toward the joy a community can bring to the lives of individuals with special needs and their families through volunteerism and generosity.

1037thepeak.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
819
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1037thepeak.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Society
State
Florida State
City
Kennebunk, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Economy#Special Surfers#Dry Crew#Wave Captains#Safety Team#Surfer#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You Kids Are Going to Love “Maine Backyard Campout” Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Where Are All The Free-To-Use Public Restrooms In Old Orchard Beach, Maine?

Several years ago, Old Orchard Beach was plagued with an uncomfortable problem. The lack of public restrooms was leading tourists to do the unthinkable, use public areas of the town to take care of their "business". That resulted in Old Orchard Beach adding temporary restrooms the following summer in hopes of avoiding another season of people relieving themselves anywhere and everywhere they can find. But has the problem of public restrooms gotten any better?
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

We have an update from the crew walking from Maine to Fenway Park. They are through Maine and New Hampshire and are in Massachusetts. Way ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason why. And the reason is Elsa. The Fantastic Four wanted to get ahead of their schedule as they know the remnants of tropical storm Elsa will be moving through New England. NOT great weather for a 110-mile stroll. These four brave Mainers are replicating a walk THEIR FATHERS did 48 years ago—all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Maine Has Launched A New Shark Sighting Reporting Tool

With the warmer weather, locals and tourists are returning to Maine's beaches. Many of those people plan to take a dip in the ocean. As the events of last summer have taught us, you never know when a shark will make its way along Maine's coastline. While shark sightings are rare, and attacks are even more rare, there is always a concern for people's safety.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Here’s How To Get Into Maine State Parks Free On July 18th

No charge, baby! As a thank you for supporting conservation here in Maine you can drive right through. The Maine Department of Agriculture and Forestry informs us that Sunday, July 18th, will be a special day at Maine State Parks and most historic sites. If you have a "conservation" plate on your vehicle, you'll be admitted free that day!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

It Was Warmer on Christmas Than It Was on the 4th of July in Parts of Maine

Here's your Maine weather fun fact for the day. According to our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray, it was warmer on Christmas Day 2020 than it was this past 4th of July in Augusta. Yup. The high temperature in our state Capital was 57 degrees on Sunday... which ties the lowest max temperature on record for Augusta for the 4th of July. This past Christmas day, it was 60 degrees, also a record.
Auburn, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

What Hannaford is Doing For To-Go Orders Without Plastic Bags

Hannaford To-Go One of the greatest inventions in recent years (in my humble opinion) is grocery pick-up services. It's so easy, you just go online, do your shopping, and boom! A few hours later all you have to do is pop your trunk and you're on your way. Saving not only time during your busy day, but it also saves money on those impulse buys as well.
Posted by
103.7 The Peak

Rare Powassan Virus Diagnosed in Maine

Tick season in Maine seems to get worse and worse each year. Dogs come in from walks with dozens hiding within their fur. Hikers return to do an entire strip search. Tickers don't discriminate. The most commonly discussed tick-borne illness is Lyme disease among pets and humans. According to Maine.Gov,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy