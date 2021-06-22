Cancel
Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

By Joey
103.7 The Peak
103.7 The Peak
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

103.7 The Peak

103.7 The Peak

Portland, ME
103.7 The Peak is Maine and New Hampshires New Country Station playing the best country music and deliverings the latest local news, information and features.

Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

New York Style Pizzeria Pizzaiolo Opens 2nd Portland Location

When it comes to pizza in and around Portland's Old Port, Pizzaiolo has become a local favorite over the past several years. Located at 535 Cumberland Avenue, Pizzaiolo specializes in New York style pizza, the kind you can fold up and devour with a smile on your face. It's put enough smiles on faces that Pizzaiolo has decided to expand and open a second location in Portland, with an expanded menu and seating options.
GolfPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Upscale Mini Golf Coming Soon to Boston Is the Perfect Date Night

If you were to ask me, the perfect combination of an ideal date night involves mini golf, food, and dancing, and I might have just found the best spot for a fun night out. It's called Puttshack and it's an upscale, tech-infused experience that brings much more to the putting green than a normal game of miniature golf. Basically, the future of indoor mini-putt is here and it's coming soon to the Boston Seaport.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You Kids Are Going to Love “Maine Backyard Campout” Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
Rochester, NYPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Will This Popular Buffet Be Returning Soon To Rochester NH?

Though it's nothing more than an unsubstantiated rumor at this point, I couldn't believe my ears when I heard the reply to this all too common question. When you pick up your orders at The Dynasty Restaurant on Signal Street in Rochester, chances are very good you've heard someone calling to ask if the buffet has returned.
Posted by
103.7 The Peak

This Unusual Feature was Found in a Maine Cabin: Know What It’s For?

Imagine this: you rent a cabin in Gray, Maine on Little Sebago Lake for a long weekend getaway. You're looking for peace, tranquility, and just a quick break from life. You finish the drive up there, filled with anticipation and excitement to live the lake life for a few days, and when you open the cabin door, you're met with this image:
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Where Are All The Free-To-Use Public Restrooms In Old Orchard Beach, Maine?

Several years ago, Old Orchard Beach was plagued with an uncomfortable problem. The lack of public restrooms was leading tourists to do the unthinkable, use public areas of the town to take care of their "business". That resulted in Old Orchard Beach adding temporary restrooms the following summer in hopes of avoiding another season of people relieving themselves anywhere and everywhere they can find. But has the problem of public restrooms gotten any better?
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".

