Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

As the summer rolls in, locals and tourists pour into Maine's only food truck park in Wells, Congdon's After Dark. It's been a smashing success for years now, introducing many customers to new vendors and giving those who are indecisive about food a chance to nibble on many options. With the food truck trend in Maine continuing to grow, it makes sense that there would be another food truck park at some point and it appears Biddeford may be the home of it.

Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Where Are All The Free-To-Use Public Restrooms In Old Orchard Beach, Maine?

Several years ago, Old Orchard Beach was plagued with an uncomfortable problem. The lack of public restrooms was leading tourists to do the unthinkable, use public areas of the town to take care of their "business". That resulted in Old Orchard Beach adding temporary restrooms the following summer in hopes of avoiding another season of people relieving themselves anywhere and everywhere they can find. But has the problem of public restrooms gotten any better?
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Maine Has Launched A New Shark Sighting Reporting Tool

With the warmer weather, locals and tourists are returning to Maine's beaches. Many of those people plan to take a dip in the ocean. As the events of last summer have taught us, you never know when a shark will make its way along Maine's coastline. While shark sightings are rare, and attacks are even more rare, there is always a concern for people's safety.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

You Kids Are Going to Love “Maine Backyard Campout” Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
South Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Fenway or Bust! Update on the Mainers Walking From South Portland to Fenway

This may be the feel-good moment of the summer. In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men are replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon on Tuesday and are making their way South.
Posted by
103.7 The Peak

This Unusual Feature was Found in a Maine Cabin: Know What It’s For?

Imagine this: you rent a cabin in Gray, Maine on Little Sebago Lake for a long weekend getaway. You're looking for peace, tranquility, and just a quick break from life. You finish the drive up there, filled with anticipation and excitement to live the lake life for a few days, and when you open the cabin door, you're met with this image:
Winslow, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Winslow Resident Wins Nearly $900K in Vaccination Sweepstakes

A dialysis dietician from Winslow is the big winner in the Maine Vaccinationland Sweepstakes, with a nearly $900,000 prize. Governor Janet Mills' office announced Kay Spofford as the winner on July 4th, 2021. Spofford has won $896,809, before taxes, which will be paid out through the CARES Act. The total signifies $1 for every person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maine, since it first became available. Since the sweepstakes launched on June 16th, there have been 20,154 people vaccinated against the virus.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

New York Style Pizzeria Pizzaiolo Opens 2nd Portland Location

When it comes to pizza in and around Portland's Old Port, Pizzaiolo has become a local favorite over the past several years. Located at 535 Cumberland Avenue, Pizzaiolo specializes in New York style pizza, the kind you can fold up and devour with a smile on your face. It's put enough smiles on faces that Pizzaiolo has decided to expand and open a second location in Portland, with an expanded menu and seating options.
Posted by
103.7 The Peak

It Was Warmer on Christmas Than It Was on the 4th of July in Parts of Maine

Here's your Maine weather fun fact for the day. According to our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray, it was warmer on Christmas Day 2020 than it was this past 4th of July in Augusta. Yup. The high temperature in our state Capital was 57 degrees on Sunday... which ties the lowest max temperature on record for Augusta for the 4th of July. This past Christmas day, it was 60 degrees, also a record.
Portland, MEPosted by
103.7 The Peak

Portland, Maine Named One Of The 5 ‘Happiest’ Cities In America

What does it mean to be happy? That's probably a loaded question for a lot of people. So if you're a publication planning on determining who is happy and who isn't, you better have some very good methodology. Men's Health magazine attempted the feat by looking at 5 key factors for major cities across the country. Those factors include financial well-being, physical health, mental health, the environment and a sense of community. After tabulations, Men's Health determined that Portland, Maine is the 4th happiest city in the entire United States of America.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".

