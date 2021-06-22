Cancel
Influencer Kate Hudson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

 17 days ago

Social media personality Kate Hudson and fiancé Chance Moore are grieving the loss of their 2-year-old daughter after she passed away on Father's Day. Kate, who had included fans on Eliza Adalynn's health journey through the viral TikTok account Hey Eliza, posted to Instagram on Monday, June 21 that the child had died the day prior after battling cancer. Eliza was born in August 2018 and had been diagnosed at 10 months of age with a rare form of cancer known as rhabdoid tumor. "My sweet baby girl," Kate wrote. "I don't know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you. But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer...

