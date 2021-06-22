The Meryl Streep Love Story You Should Know More About
Meryl Streep can play any role, any time and on any screen, big or small. But for all the accolades she's received—21 Oscar nominations and three wins; 32 Golden Globe nominations and eight wins, plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award; three Emmys; two SAG Awards and countless other prizes, all for acting—and amid the attention inevitably paid to her more than to anyone else in any given production, Streep has managed another, perhaps mightier achievement. Namely, the 72-year-old has managed to have a five-decade career in which the focus has remained almost entirely on her work instead of what she's up to off camera, when she's just being Meryl. These days especially, living that...www.imdb.com