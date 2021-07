“Immortality! God! The soul! What does all this mean?” Don Manuel de Mier y Teran asked a friend in a letter on Jul. 2, 1832. The presidency of Mexico was within his reach, but the tortured general was preoccupied with thoughts of suicide. Gen. Mier y Teran stood head and shoulders above his corrupt contemporaries. Respected by the majority of his countrymen as the only honest leader in their…