Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk

TikTok wasn't good enough for her... until now! Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut, and it was well worth the wait. The singer, now 36 but perfectly ageless, lip-synced to her own hit song "Sk8er Boi" in her first video on the platform, seemingly filmed from her beachside home in Malibu, Calif. Avril wore a red-and-blue striped tie, graphic tee and pair of black shorts as she rocked our world. Naturally, her signature blonde hair was down and her nails were coated in black polish straight out of our pop punk dreams. Before the chorus, she passed the metaphorical baton to none other than real life skater boy, Tony Hawk, who donned her tie as he took a dive down a skate...