Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malibu, CA

Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk

imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok wasn't good enough for her... until now! Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut, and it was well worth the wait. The singer, now 36 but perfectly ageless, lip-synced to her own hit song "Sk8er Boi" in her first video on the platform, seemingly filmed from her beachside home in Malibu, Calif. Avril wore a red-and-blue striped tie, graphic tee and pair of black shorts as she rocked our world. Naturally, her signature blonde hair was down and her nails were coated in black polish straight out of our pop punk dreams. Before the chorus, she passed the metaphorical baton to none other than real life skater boy, Tony Hawk, who donned her tie as he took a dive down a skate...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Avril Lavigne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk8er Boi#Blonde Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy