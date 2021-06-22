Cancel
World

World news in brief

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 16 days ago

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Monday it has successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Israel already boasts a large and sophisticated air defense system, which the military says had a 90%...

www.telegraphherald.com
Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia
World
Politics
Tokyo, JP
Posted by
Reuters

Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year. Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the...
Posted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multi-racial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
Posted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Four classified projects awarded Israel Defense Prize

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday presented the Israel Defense Prize to the developers of four projects deemed essential to state security. The ceremony was Rivlin’s last, as he is set to leave office next week. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Worldkentlive.news

Stonehenge and Giza Pyramids enigma 'solved' by carpet-fitter

Two of the world's most enduring enigmas may have been solved - by a carpet-fitter from Wales. Stonehenge and the Pyramids of ancient Egypt have inspired awe for millennia, but how their giant stones were moved - sometimes across vast distances - has remained a mystery. However, history buff Steven...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China tightening grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting position

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): China is attempting to tighten its grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting the vulnerable situation of the island nation to fulfil its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, according to a think tank. In a special report, think tank Center of Political and Foreign Affairs...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar to visit Russia on July 7

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Russia on a three-day visit that begins on Wednesday, July 7, the ministry of foreign affairs said today. During his July 7-9 visit, Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister...
Accidentstelegraphherald.com

28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW — A plane carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the An-26 was found on a coastal cliffside and in the sea near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach for a landing in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Gilligan: Opa! Time to travel -- how about the Greek Islands?

Here’s something no one has said since before the pandemic: “Hey, want to go to Greece with me?”. OK, actually, I’ve never said that before in my life. But I am saying it now. Seriously, do you want to go to Greece with me?. Because you can — in October....

