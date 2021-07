We are by no means out of the pandemic yet, but the 74th Cannes Film Festival (6-17 July) is set to be the great physical restart for the film industry after a year of primarily online events. The Match Factory, run by Michael Weber, is set to have its biggest festival to date, with 14 films spread across the whole selection and others available in the concurrent Marché du Film (6-15 July). The company will also be bringing a similar-sized team to the festival as it did to prior editions, and all of the filmmakers selected are planning to attend, barring travel restrictions.