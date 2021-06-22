Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Breakup
Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's relationship is officially over. The duo, who called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage, have finalized their divorce, Christina's rep confirms to E! News. According to legal filings, which were obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21. TMZ, who first broke the news, reports that Christina and Ant will share custody—both legal and physical—of their son, Hudson, 21 months. Additionally, the outlet revealed through its sources that the two privately negotiated how they'll disperse their assets and properties. Moreover, they won't have to...www.imdb.com