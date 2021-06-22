Monument Fourth of July festivities amp up for July 3 return following pandemic year cancellation

MONUMENT • The Fourth of July in the Tri-Lakes area means more than just celebrating the independence of the United States. After a year in which large celebrations were halted by safer-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several institutions of the Tri-Lakes area have returned to organize the usual festivities to celebrate Independence Day, this year on July 3. Any time the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, event organizers have the celebration on July 3. The last time this occurred was in 2010.