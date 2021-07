A 17-year-old has just secured his spot on the U.S. Olympic Team with an impressive performance in the 200m sprint. Erriyon Knighton of Tampa, Florida, did more than just qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in stunning fashion, he also set a new world record during Sunday’s Track & Field Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon. His 200m time of 19.84 seconds not only puts him in the top spot for the world under-18 and under-20 records, but his time also surpasses the sprinting legend Usain Bolt‘s under-18 and under-20 record times of 20.13 seconds and 19.93 seconds, respectively.