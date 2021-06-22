Noxious weed temoval is a team effort | Ranger Ramblings

Ah, spring. What a wonderful time of year, when our gardens and greenspaces begin to come out of their winter sleep to show off green leaves and colorful flowers. It is in these months, when many people spend time combing local garden centers for new plants and supplies to prepare their yards for the growing season. A blooming environment also means a return of a gardener’s closest foe, the weed. Each year, people spend a great portion of home garden care ensuring an optimum level of health and attractiveness through regular maintenance of weed removal. This labor of love not only helps your home garden, but your neighbor’s garden, natural landscapes and agricultural spaces nearby.