Faces to Follow: Joe Lombardi and Liz Phillips

Joe Lombardi, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers. Lombardi, a 1994 graduate of the Air Force Academy and grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, is the new offensive coordinator of the Chargers. He was hired by the organization in January. A 15-year NFL coaching veteran, Lombardi joined the team after spending the last five seasons as the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans. He has coached four players who were selected to 12 Pro Bowls. Lombardi has been one of the premier quarterbacks gurus in the NFL, coaching the position for 10 seasons over two stints with the Saints (2007-13 and 2016-20). Between his stints with the Saints, Lombardi was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Lombardi broke into the NFL as a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2006 before joining the Saints as an offensive assistant from 2007-08. Lombardi played football for Air Force under Fisher DeBerry. While at Air Force, he played tight end for the Falcons and lettered three seasons. He also lettered a season in lacrosse. He served his four-year on active duty in the Air Force, the last two years of which he juggled his football and Air Force schedules as he was a volunteer coach at Dayton.