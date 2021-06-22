Researchers trace dust grain's journey through newborn solar system

Bert Vandenbroucke, Maarten Baes, Peter Camps, Anand Utsav Kapoor, Daniela Barrientos, Jean-Philippe Bernard. (Aims) In this work, we predict the far-infrared polarisation signal emitted by non-spherical dust grains in nearby galaxies. We determine the angular resolution and sensitivity required to study the magnetic field configuration in these galaxies. (Methods) We post-process a set of Milky Way like galaxies from the Auriga project, assuming a dust mix consisting of spheroidal dust grains that are partially aligned with the model magnetic field. We constrain our dust model using Planck 353 GHz observations of the Milky Way. This model is then extrapolated to shorter wavelengths that cover the peak of interstellar dust emission and to observations of arbitrarily oriented nearby Milky Way like galaxies. (Results) Assuming an intrinsic linear polarisation fraction that does not vary significantly with wavelength for wavelengths longer than 50 micron, we predict a linear polarisation fraction with a maximum of $10-15\%$ and a median value of $\approx{}7\%$ for face-on galaxies and $\approx{}3\%$ for edge-on galaxies. The polarisation fraction anti-correlates with the line of sight density and with the angular dispersion function which expresses the large scale order of the magnetic field perpendicular to the line of sight. The maximum linear polarisation fraction agrees well with the intrinsic properties of the dust model. The true magnetic field orientation can be traced along low density lines of sight when it is coherent along the line of sight. These results also hold for nearby galaxies, where a coherent magnetic field structure is recovered over a range of different broad bands. (Conclusions) Polarised emission from non-spherical dust grains accurately traces the large scale structure of the galactic magnetic field in Milky Way like galaxies, with expected maximum linear polarisation fractions of $10-15\%$. To resolve this maximum, a spatial resolution of at least 1 kpc is required.