Lavallette to be Wired for Verizon FiOS Service

In a major reversal of local trends, Verizon will expand its wired, fiber-optic based FiOS service to Lavallette. Verizon holds a statewide franchise permit enabling it to deploy service anywhere in New Jersey, meaning there is no obligation to reach a franchise agreement with the local municipal council. In exchange for the statewide permit, Verizon promised to launch the service in each county seat to ensure service is offered in all areas of the state, as well as the most densely-populated cities statewide to ensure it reaches large population centers. In Ocean County, Verizon never expanded the service beyond the county seat of Toms River except for a small portion of Brick Township and a few blocks in Seaside Heights.