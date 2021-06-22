Cancel
Facebook Aims to Take on Clubhouse With 'Live Audio Rooms'

By Tim Hardwick
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook this week launched its Clubhouse competitor in the U.S., called Live Audio Rooms, along with its new podcasts service, details of which we covered previously. To begin with, Live Audio Rooms is only available to some public figures and certain groups, and can only be hosted through the Facebook iOS app, but both iOS and Android users can join a room, and the feature supports up to 50 speaking participants and an unlimited number of listeners.

