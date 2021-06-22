Facebook Aims to Take on Clubhouse With 'Live Audio Rooms'

It’s not that hard to get an invite to Clubhouse anymore. More than a year after its initial release in March 2020, the invite-only social media app is still technically in beta mode, but after a few appearances from the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, everyone wanted in—and most of them got in. The audio-only platform that was almost built for a global pandemic has exploded to host about 10 million users in nine countries and the European Union on both iOS and Android.