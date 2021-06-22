Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scappoose, OR

Scappoose girls swim has undefeated dual meet season

By Anna Del Savio
Posted by 
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgpxX_0abdbZff00 Girls team was undefeated, 5-0 ahead of last-minute informal district competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuPvw_0abdbZff00 The Scappoose High School girls swim team came out of the season undefeated, winning all five meets in the short season, making the team Northwest Oregon Conference dual meet champions.

Despite the unusual year, which has seen low turnout for many high school athletic teams, the girls team had 16 swimmers, which coach David Richmond said is in the normal range.

The young team graduated just three seniors, including captain Lyla Dubois.

Dubois said that in a typical season, the first couple meets are focused on getting everyone back into the rhythm — or, for new swimmers, learning the rhythm.

But after winning the first two meets, and then a third, Dubois said, the team realized they had a shot at an undefeated season. The Scappoose girls beat St. Helens 101-68 at the second meet.

In the fourth meet, against La Salle, the team eked out a narrow win.

"No one's going to remember 4-1, but everyone will remember 5-0," Richmond told swimmers as the fifth meet approached.

The team pulled out a final win.

"Going into the season, I definitely did not expect to go undefeated, just because it never happens, and we had a lot of new girls," Dubois said.

An additional meet, an unofficial district meet, is scheduled for Friday, June 25. But that meet wasn't scheduled until June 15, when many swimmers had already committed to summer plans, believing the season would be over.

Richmond said last week that he expected 10 or so girls would make it to the additional meet, but Dubois isn't one of them, having already purchased plane tickets for a family trip.

Dubois said she was disappointed, but she hopes the remaining girls can pull out a win.

"I wish that all the coaches would have got it figured out a little sooner, just so that I didn't plan a trip. But everything's been kind of last-minute this year," Dubois said.

Whether there would be any season at all was unclear earlier in the year, and Dubois said she and boys captain Will Blair thought they might not get the chance to finish out their high school swim careers as captains.

"Senior year, you get your senior night, and that's your last time with your team, and so to miss out on that would have been really disappointing — especially doing it for four years," said Dubois.

She also races motocross, but swimming has been her only high school sport.

Dubois said she almost quit swimming in her sophomore year, because she felt too busy in between school, work and motocross. But Richmond convinced her to stick around.

Dubois is one of the team's star backstrokers. She said her favorite events are the 100 backstroke and the medley relay.

"I like the medley relay because I'm doing backstroke, but it's also with a team, so it's a lot more exciting. … It's exciting when you win by yourself, but to do it together is a better feeling," Dubois said.

Sophomore Emma Jeppesen will have two more seasons on the Scappoose team. Richmond says she's already a standout swimmer.

"She's kind of a bundle of lightning," Richmond said. "By looking at her size, you wouldn't think she's as fast as she is. But she is very powerful. She has excellent technique. She's very determined."

Jeppesen is third on the school's top 10 all-time records in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events, and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle. Richmond said that Jeppesen is the first swimmer in years to have a solid shot at beating school records set 15 years ago by Anna Heller, who attended Scappoose High School as a freshman and later made it to the Olympic trials.

Richmond said Jeppesen's 100-yard freestyle was the fastest the school has seen in around a decade, clocking in at 58.6 seconds. The school record is 57, just 1.6 seconds faster than Jeppesen, who still has two years to improve.

Jeppesen said that throughout the pandemic, she was swimming whenever she had the chance, traveling to an outdoor pool in Hillsboro even in the winter, and swimming with her club team. The practice has given her an advantage this season, when many swimmers weren't in great shape after not swimming for nearly a year.

"It's kind of crazy, and I'm really excited," Jeppesen said of the possibility of setting new school records.

Though the girls team didn't shrink this year, the boys team had only eight swimmers, roughly half the size of recent years.

Richmond said that in some past years, the full team has had as many as 50 swimmers, but 30 to 35 is ideal. More than that and the pool gets crowded, even by non-pandemic standards.

When a student tests positive for COVID-19, all close contacts must quarantine. In some cases, teams have had to cancel two weeks worth of games or meets, which is roughly one-third of the entire season. The swim team managed to avoid that scenario, with just an instance of one team member having to quarantine because they sat next to a student who tested positive for COVID-19, Dubois said.

Jeppesen said that the COVID-19 restrictions for the team weren't too difficult. Swimmers are expected to wear masks when they're out of the pool.

"It's actually not been too bad — as long as you dry your face off before you put your mask on ... because if your mask is soaking wet, you can't breathe," Jeppesen said.

"I feel like we were all being pretty cautious, just because we knew if one person got it, the whole team would have to quarantine and we wouldn't be able to swim," Dubois said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
84
Followers
229
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#High School Girls#La Salle#Scappoose High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia Co. barrel racer brings 'Magic' to 2021 St. Paul Rodeo

Rachelle Riggers tours the West competing in rodeos, but she's never ridden at St. Paul before. Until now.Rachelle Riggers hasn't been home for a month. She's too busy doing what she loves. The 29-year-old St. Helens resident and her horse Magic French Flight — "Magic" for short — are making their way across the West, competing in rodeo after rodeo. She was competing in Utah and Arizona a few weeks ago, and spent this week at rodeos in Eugene and Toppenish, Washington. It's a schedule that keeps her on the move. Some might call that "grueling," but...
Saint Helens, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens hosts NWOC league district wrestling championships

It's off to state for the wrestling team at St. Helens High School after finishing second overall at district as hosts.At St. Helens High School, boys and girls compete on the wrestling team, and coach Greg Gadbois is keeping busy with district championships for boys and the North Regional Tournament for his girls. On Thursday, June 17, St. Helens hosted the NWOC League District Championships for the boys, finishing second overall as a team, with 15 district players, 13 state qualifiers and three district champions. Gadbois announced state qualifiers, who finished first through fourth place and who will...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Heat forces Hops to reschedule Sunday game time

With temperatures forecasted for upwards of 111 degrees, the minor league team moves game time up.Due to a forecast of excessive heat the Hillsboro Hops are moving their Sunday, June 27, game with Spokane to 11:05 a.m. The finale with the Indians was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m., but with highs at Ron Tonkin Field Sunday expected to reach anywhere from 105 to 111 degrees, the franchise announced Thursday that they'd be moving up the first pitch. The Portland metropolitan area is expecting record heat this weekend, with high temperatures projected to exceed 105 degrees Saturday through Monday, with temperatures in the 90s for the remainder of next week. For ticket related questions, please contact the Hops at 503-640-0887. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Beaverton woman to compete in Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Eliana Mason will compete for Team USA's goalball team in the upcoming Paralympic games in Tokyo this summer.After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last summer, a Beaverton native will compete for Team USA this year. Eliana Mason, 25, will play for the team's goalball team. Goalball is a team sport for the blind and visually impaired. According to the United States Association of Blind Athletes, the sport originated in 1946 when Austrian Hanz Lorrenzen and German Sett Reindle developed the game as a way to keep blinded World War II veterans physically active. Goalball has since...
Portland, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Preps: Brackets set for culminating hoops event

Games slated for June 22-24 at six Portland-area schools to cap season for Class 6A and 5A teams.In the absence of a traditional high school state championship tournament, 32 boys basketball teams and 32 girls basketball teams, mostly from Class 6A and 5A schools, will spend the last week of their 2021 season competing in eight-team mini-tournaments. Each field is divided into four eight-team brackets for the competition that is scheduled to happen Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24. Decisions about the number of spectators allowed are expected by the end of this week, and capacity might vary by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy