Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Burleson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Brazos County in southeastern Texas East Central Burleson County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Grimes County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Street flooding is possible and can be more hazardous at night. Some locations that will experience flooding include College Station, Bryan, Wixon Valley and Kyle Field.