Ecosystem And Watershed Study, Restoration Funds Awarded

escalontimes.com
 16 days ago

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) earlier this month announced the selection of 28 projects to receive funding for projects to restore and protect multi-benefit ecosystem restoration and protection projects under its Proposition 1 grant programs. The awards, totaling $39 million, were made under CDFW’s 2021 Proposition 1...

www.escalontimes.com
#Drought#Aquatic Ecosystem#San Francisco Bay#Cdfw#Administration#Delta Plan#Ecorestore#Rapid#Wandern Ranch Phase#Siskiyou Land Trust#The Trust For Public Land#Morton#Sonoma Ecology Center#Heron#Port Of San Francisco#Santa Margarita
