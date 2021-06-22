Charlene D Forsythe passed away on June 3, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Keithsburg, Illinois, to C. R. (Bill) and Mona Duncan and lived in Seaton, Illinois, until entering Nursing College in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1949 she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Cottage Hospital School of Nursing with the highest honors. On the day of her graduation, she met her future husband, Don Forsythe. In 1950 they married, and three children were born to them over the next six years, Gail, James, and Charles. The family began in Galesburg, Illinois and over the next 12 years, moved over 13 times to multiple states and landed in Hanford, CA, in the early 60's, becoming the family's permanent home.