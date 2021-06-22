Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanford, CA

Charlene D Forsythe

Hanford Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlene D Forsythe passed away on June 3, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born in Keithsburg, Illinois, to C. R. (Bill) and Mona Duncan and lived in Seaton, Illinois, until entering Nursing College in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1949 she graduated as a Registered Nurse from Cottage Hospital School of Nursing with the highest honors. On the day of her graduation, she met her future husband, Don Forsythe. In 1950 they married, and three children were born to them over the next six years, Gail, James, and Charles. The family began in Galesburg, Illinois and over the next 12 years, moved over 13 times to multiple states and landed in Hanford, CA, in the early 60's, becoming the family's permanent home.

hanfordsentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Hanford, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Obituaries
City
Hanford, CA
County
Kings County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nursing College#Sacred Heart Hospital#Lvn#Hanford Adult School#Rotary Youth Exchange#Peo International#Red Hat Society#Children#Dar#Sangria#Po Box 1185
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license suspended

A District of Columbia court on Wednesday suspended the D.C. law license of Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court last month. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Giuliani, who used to be former President Trump's personal attorney, would be "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia," pending the resolution of the "disciplinary matter in New York."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy