New Enrollment Record For Covered California

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovered California announced Monday, June 21 that it has enrolled a record 1.6 million people, as thousands of consumers sign up for coverage due to the lower premiums provided by the American Rescue Plan. New data shows that over 139,000 people have signed up for a health plan through Covered California since the new and expanded financial help from the new law became available on April 12. The announcement comes just days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

