Monday softball: Huff's no-hitter lifts No. 13 VBC past red-hot Comets

Van Buren County senior pitcher Chelsey Huff (10) delivers a pitch to the plate during high school softball action for the Warriors at Manning Field in Keosauqua. Scott Jackson/The Courier

KEOSAUQUA — Chelsey Huff won a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division duel with Cardinal teammates Ava Ferrell and Nicoa McClure, tossing a no-hitter for the 13th-ranked (2A) Warriors to cool off the red-hot Comets with a 1-0 win at Manning Field inside the Ferguson Complex.

Ferrell kept Van Buren County (17-4, 4-2 SEI south) off the scoreboard, scattering five hits over four innings while walking one and striking out two batters. McClure came on in the fifth for Cardinal (10-9, 6-3 SEI south), coming within one out of keeping the game scoreless heading into the seventh before Cala Smith finally put the first run on the board with a two-out RBI single to center, scoring Bree Kirkhart.

Huff allowed just two baserunners in the contest, allowing Kinsey Hissem to reach on an error to open the fourth inning before walking Caitlyn Reber with two outs in the sixth. The Van Buren County senior countered with 11 strikeouts, retiring McClure swinging to close out the game ending the Comets' seven-game winning streak.

No. 10 (1A) Sigourney 12, BGM 0

BROOKLYN — Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore combined to shut out BGM on one hit over five innings, keeping the Savages tied atop the South Iowa Cedar League standings with Lynnville-Sully.

Darby Mitchell collected a double and drove in three runs for the 10th-ranked Savages. Ava Fish added two hits and scored three runs at the top of the order, helping Sigourney jump out to a 4-0 lead after just one inning.

Sigourney (15-8, 10-1 SICL) heads to Iowa Valley on Wednesday.

Pekin 11-8, Columbus Junction 7-4

PEKIN — Allison Bainbridge and Brooke Miller collected a pair of run-scoring hits in the seventh inning as the Panthers snapped a 7-7 tie in the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference north division wins over the Wildcats.

Sabrina Reneker put the Panthers on top for good in the second game, delivering a go-ahead two-run home run over the fence in right in the third inning of the nightcap. Alex Parsons added a two-out bunt single to drive in Taylor Parmenter as Pekin (6-13, 5-6 SEI north) scored three times in the fourth to open a 5-1 lead.

Erick Coleman doubled in Miller in the sixth inning, kicking off a three-run rally that closed out the sweep for the Panthers. Emi Zook added a two-run single in the fourth inning of the opening game, rallying Pekin from an early 2-0 deficit against the Wildcats.

Burlington 6-5, No. 10 (4A) Fairfield 3-3

BURLINGTON — Coty Engle led the Trojans with four hits in the Southeast Conference doubleheader, scoring three of Fairfield's six runs.

Danielle Breen drove in two runs while going 1-3 in the opening contest. Hannah Simpson added a hit and an RBI for the Trojans while Peyton McCabe added a hit and scored a run.

Simpson collected her second hit of the doubleheader in the second game with a double, scoring once. Jenna Norris added two hits and drove in two runs for 10th-ranked Fairfield as the Trojans fell two games behind Burlington in the Southeast Conference standings.

Fairfield (13-11, 8-4 Southeast) host Mount Pleasant in a conference doubleheader on Thursday.

No. 3 (1A) Southeast Warren 12, Moravia 0

MILO — Breanna Nolte clinched Southeast Warren's 17th straight win to open the season, closing out a three-inning non-conference victory over the Mohawks.

Lauren Long and Makayla Snow collected the only two hits that Moravia (11-10) managed off Warhawk freshman pitcher Kaylyn Holmes. Nolte finished three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for third-ranked Southeast Warren.

PREP BASEBALL

Van Buren County 5, Cardinal 4

KEOSAUQUA — Ryan Wolf doubled in the tying run with one out in the seventh before scoring the winning run on an error for the Warriors in a thrilling finish to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division clash at Fred Perkins Field.

Tyson Sprouse picked up the win on the mound for the Warriors, striking out 11 batters over seven innings while allowing just one earned run. Consecutive errors by the Warriors (9-7, 6-2 SEI south) in the top of the seventh allowed Cardinal (7-7, 4-5 SEI south) to rally for a late lead as Dawson Lewis delivered a three-run home run with two outs, giving the Comets a 4-3 lead.

Pekin 13-25, Columbus Junction 0-0

PEKIN — Chandler Stull tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Panthers, following up a two-hit shutout tossed by Jaedon Wolver as Pekin scored all 38 runs of an impromptu Southeast Iowa Superconference north division doubleheader.

Brady Millikin led Pekin's 25-run outburst in the second game against the Wildcats, going 3-5 with a double while driving in five runs and scoring twice. Brady Latcham went 2-3 with a double, four runs scored and four more driven in.

Chase Stansberry added three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers helping make-up a conference contest that was originally rained out in late May. Colton Comstock led Pekin (11-7, 7-3 SEI north) in the opening game with two hits, scoring twice while driving in a run.

Burlington 12-9, Fairfield 2-4

BURLINGTON — Brad Smithburg homered and drove in both runs for the Trojans in the opening inning of a Southeast Conference doubleheader against the Grayhounds.

Brad Woodburn added two hits in the second game for Fairfield with an RBI. Connor Lyons went 2-3 in the nightcap, scoring one of three runs in the final inning of the doubleheader, while Nate Woodburn added a single and two runs driven in.

Fairfield (7-12, 5-7 Southeast) hosts Mount Pleasant in a conference doubleheader on Thursday.

Southeast Warren 3, Moravia 2

MILO — Brock Manser's RBI single brought home Caden Crow with one out in the bottom of the seventh, closing out a Warhawk rally in final inning against the Mohawks.

Ethan Martin carried a no-hitting in the bottom of the seventh for Moravia (8-10) before Southeast Warren put the first three runners on base, including a game-tying RBI double by Ben Crall to bring Martin's night on the mound to a close. Cayden Cook singled and scored the first of two runs for the Mohawks while Martin scored on a two-out RBI single by Blake Helmick in the fifth.