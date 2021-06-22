Prep softball: Barker, Mustangs shut out Centerville
BLOOMFIELD — The future is bright for the Davis County softball team. The present doesn't look too bad, either. Sophomore pitcher Madeline Barker pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings, striking out 14 batters for the Mustangs during a 10-0 South Central Conference win over Centerville on Senior Night at the West Complex. Barker strung together six consecutive strikeouts at one point as Davis County improved to 15-5 during a season in which the Mustangs will lose just one senior.www.ottumwacourier.com