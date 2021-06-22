Cancel
Davis County, IA

Prep softball: Barker, Mustangs shut out Centerville

By RICHARD SPEAS Courier sports correspondent
Ottumwa Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMFIELD — The future is bright for the Davis County softball team. The present doesn't look too bad, either. Sophomore pitcher Madeline Barker pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings, striking out 14 batters for the Mustangs during a 10-0 South Central Conference win over Centerville on Senior Night at the West Complex. Barker strung together six consecutive strikeouts at one point as Davis County improved to 15-5 during a season in which the Mustangs will lose just one senior.

www.ottumwacourier.com
