Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Spider-inspired joints make a leap in robotics

By Advanced Science News
advancedsciencenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodbye, bulky components and connectors, hello, lightweight robots! A team of scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Germany and at the University of Colorado Boulder in the US has now found a new way to exploit the principles of spiders joints to create lightweight robots. It...

www.advancedsciencenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Robotics#Soft Robots#Arachnobots#Ses#Hasel#Advanced Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
Germany
Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

Biologically Inspired Model for Timed Motion in Robotic Systems

The goal of this work is the development of a motion model for sequentially timed movement actions in robotic systems under specific consideration of temporal stabilization, that is maintaining an approximately constant overall movement time (isochronous behavior). This is demonstrated both in simulation and on a physical robotic system for the task of intercepting a moving target in three-dimensional space. Motivated from humanoid motion, timing plays a vital role to generate a naturalistic behavior in interaction with the dynamic environment as well as adaptively planning and executing action sequences on-line. In biological systems, many of the physiological and anatomical functions follow a particular level of periodicity and stabilization, which exhibit a certain extent of resilience against external disturbances. A main aspect thereof is stabilizing movement timing against limited perturbations. Especially human arm movement, namely when it is tasked to reach a certain goal point, pose or configuration, shows a stabilizing behavior. This work incorporates the utilization of an extended Kalman filter (EKF) which was implemented to predict the target position while coping with non-linear system dynamics. The periodicity and temporal stabilization in biological systems was artificially generated by a Hopf oscillator, yielding a sinusoidal velocity profile for smooth and repeatable motion.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Engineers Built a Cockroach-Inspired Robot That Can't Be Squashed

Some of the best robots are inspired by nature. Now, engineers have developed a small, scurrying bot based on the humble cockroach – with almost as much speed and squashability as its biological equivalent. About the size of a postage stamp, the as-yet-unnamed soft robot is able to move at a speed of 20 body lengths per second, and take the stress of up to a million times its own weight. Tipping the scales at less than a tenth of a gram, the bot can withstand being stood on by a human foot – a weight that's around the equivalent of 60 kilograms...
EngineeringPosted by
Vice

This Star Wars-Inspired E-Skin Lets Robots ‘Feel’ Objects

Researchers have developed a world-first smart foam technology that could function as the equivalent of human skin for robots – allowing them to sense and “feel” nearby objects, and repairing itself when damaged. Dubbed AiFoam by developers at the National University of Singapore, the so-called “e-skin” is made of a...
EngineeringWired

Why Scientists Love Making Robots Build Ikea Furniture

The frustration and anguish of trying and failing to piece together Ikea furniture may seem like an exercise in humiliation for you, but know this: The particleboard nightmare may one day lead to robots that aren’t so stupid. In recent years, roboticists have been finding that building Ikea furniture is...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

An approach to achieve compliant robotic manipulation inspired by human adaptive control strategies

Over the past few decades, roboticists have created increasingly advanced and sophisticated robotics systems. While some of these systems are highly efficient and achieved remarkable results, they still perform far poorly than humans on several tasks, including those that involve grasping and manipulating objects. Researchers from Guangdong University of Technology,...
EngineeringInverse

Robots are learning to smile and it's making humans cringe

When it comes to expressing emotions, human faces have a lot to say. Without speaking a word, we can signal our disgust to those around us with pursed lips and a furrowed brow. Our joy is expressed just as fast: Eyes open wide and lips upturned. Like an overturned flag signaling otherwise unnoticeable distress on a ship at sea, our facial expressions act as a bridge between our internal life and the outside world.
EngineeringBerkeleyan Online

New AI strategy enables robots to rapidly adapt to real world environments

Delivery services may be able to overcome snow, rain, heat and the gloom of night, but a new class of legged robots is not far behind. Artificial intelligence algorithms developed by a team of researchers from UC Berkeley, Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University are equipping legged robots with an enhanced ability to adapt to and navigate unfamiliar terrain in real time.
AgricultureGreenBiz

This robot fish makes seafood more sustainable

This article originally was published by Climate & Capital Media and is reprinted with permission. Liane Thompson and her husband and business partner, Simeon Pieterkosky, were well ahead of the blue economy curve when they founded Aquaai in 2014. Simeon’s work was in robotics and climate change, but his daughter had the vision for their company’s priority.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Programmable structures from the 3D-printer

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the University of Freiburg and the University of Stuttgart have developed a new process for producing movable, self-adjusting materials systems with standard 3D-printers. These systems can undergo complex shape changes, contracting and expanding under the influence of moisture in a pre-programmed manner. The scientists modeled their...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa says newly discovered ‘weird’ planet with ‘unknown’ atmosphere is remarkably similar to Earth

A ‘weird’ planet recently discovered has excited scientists in their hunt for extraterrestial life.Researchers from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of New Mexico discovered exoplanet TOI-1231 b orbiting an M dwarf star – otherwise known as a red dwarf.Scientists were able to characterise that star, and measure both the radius and the mass of TOI-1231 b. This then gave them the necessary data to calculate density, and hypothesise what the atmosphere is made of.The planet, a temperate sub-Neptune sized body with a 24-day orbit, is eight times closer to its star than the Earth is to the...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Botrista Closes $10M Series A To Make Craft Beverages More Accessible Via Robotic Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botrista Technology, Inc., a company revolutionizing the beverage industry with the Botrista DrinkBot, today announced it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding co-led by Purestone Capital and La Kaffa International with participation from Sony Innovation Fund, Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - Get Report, and PIDC. The funding brings Botrista's total amount of capital raised to $16 million. With Botrista's 10x year-over-year growth in deployments and revenue, the new funding will be used to further ramp up deployment operations to roll-out the DrinkBot nationally.
ElectronicsNewsweek

This Surgical Robot Can Flawlessly Implant a 3D-Printed Joint Replacement

Monogram Orthopedics takes a unique approach to joint replacement. The company's robotic arm installs joint implants that have been 3D-printed to fit each patient's specific bone structure with hand-in-glove precision. The company says its system will enable surgeons to replace joints with flawlessly fitted implants and through less-invasive procedures—reducing rates of infection, dislocation and implant failure, and dramatically improving patient outcomes.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used...

Comments / 0

Community Policy