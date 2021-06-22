DeNoyer named First Team All-America

NEW ULM — Martin Luther College senior running back Austin DeNoyer was named First Team All-America by the website D3football.com on Monday. DeNoyer finished the bbreviated senior season with 67 carries for 504 yards and eight touchdowns in only four games, helping the Knights to a 3-1 record. DeNoyer went over 100 yards in three of the team’s four games, scored at least one touchdown in each contest, and ran for a season-high 218 yards and three scores in the Knights 44-14 win over Minnesota Morris on April 10.