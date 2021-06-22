Cancel
Solstice at Stonehenge

Cover picture for the articlePeople gather inside the stone circle Monday during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Amesbury, England. Some people jumped over the fence to enter the circle to watch the sun rise at dawn on the longest day of the year in the United Kingdom. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones has been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the solstice, watched by low key security.

