Solstice at Stonehenge

The view from my front deck affords me a perfect opportunity to observe the track of the sun as it moves south to north. It begins its march north on the winter solstice, and that journey ended one week ago as it reached its northern extreme. For a day or two, it seemed to hang in one spot, rising north of east and setting north of west. To a careful observer, though, it is already obvious that it is beginning the trip back down south and days are getting shorter.