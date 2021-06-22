Cancel
Mcdowell County, WV

Puppies abandoned in McDowell doing well and in good health

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 17 days ago
The puppies recently rescued from the side of the road in McDowell County are doing well, according to the McDowell County Human Society Shelter where they are staying. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

SUPERIOR — Not long ago, they were put into a cardboard box and abandoned alongside a road. Now they’re eating, barking, wrestling and doing all those other things puppies do.

And a lot of people wanted to take them home.

Seven mixed-breed puppies left at Carswell Hollow Road were only three weeks old when a home health care worker took them to the McDowell County Humane Society Shelter. They would not have survived very long if they had not been found, but regular feeding and care soon brought them back to health.

The puppies could be heard barking in the background Monday when Director Sharon Sagety spoke with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Their story was featured in the newspaper’s Sunday edition.

“We’ve had a good response,” Sagety said. “We’ve had a lot of good responses and we’ve had calls about the puppies. They’re doing great. They’re wrestling right now. Sometimes I have to calm them down.”

Sagety said that the puppies need their first vaccinations when they’re 6 weeks old. Pups are not adopted out until they are 8 weeks old.

“We don’t let anyone have them unless they’re 100 percent healthy,” she stated.

Spring and summer are usually puppy and kitten season for the region’s animal shelters. Pregnant dogs and cats are dropped off at shelters along with new litters of puppies and kittens.

Sagety said that among the inquires about the puppies were calls from people with pregnant canines and felines. The McDowell County Humane Society has to send some of their homeless animals to a rescue organization before they can accept more.

“Right now, we have to wait to do transport before we can bring more in,” Sagety said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to transport them on June 24.”

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
