Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nez Perce County, ID

Plan for new courthouse could make project work

By Joel Mills of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 16 days ago

Nez Perce County may not need the Lewiston Police Department property for its new courthouse if it follows a new plan that would boost the proposed structure from two to three stories.

The location of the police department near the existing courthouse has been one of the major complications as the county has sought to replace the aging courthouse. County officials have been discussing the possibility of acquiring the property for the project since they would need that space to build a two-story courthouse that will satisfy needs for things like improved security, office space and parking.

To that end, the city undertook an appraisal of the police department property and a needs assessment that includes a cost estimate for relocating it to a theoretical site — in this case, the current location of the police training center on 16th Avenue. City Manager Alan Nygaard presented those long-awaited numbers at a joint city-county budget meeting Monday afternoon, and they are prohibitive.

Nygaard said the police station property appraised at $2.3 million in February, noting that number has undoubtedly increased along with the rapid rise in property values over the last several months. Replacing the police station would cost the city a whopping $15.5 million.

But if the county decides to pursue the three-story concept, which is basically a taller building with a smaller footprint, those numbers would be moot. County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens said a crucial component of making the plan work would entail moving the auto license office from the courthouse and the driver’s license office from the adult detention center in North Lewiston to the county’s current Justice Services building on F Street across from Lewiston City Hall.

With that reconfiguration, all the other court-related county offices would fit into the three-story structure with room to spare, and not require the police department property.

“Could it (be required) in the future?” Havens asked, noting growth may eventually demand more space. “Absolutely.”

The courthouse could need growing room for items like more parking or outbuildings, he said. But building a three-story courthouse would satisfy the county’s needs for at least 10 years, giving it and the city time to pursue a police headquarters at a new location.

Under the proposal, Justice Services would relocate a couple blocks to the west to the Juvenile Detention Center, which is currently being expanded. The new courthouse requires the space currently occupied by the county prosecutor’s office, which would be torn down. That office would temporarily relocate to the Justice Services building during construction before making its permanent home in the new courthouse.

The existing courthouse would continue to operate while the new courthouse is built immediately to the west. Once it is open, the old courthouse would be demolished and parking put in its place. Estimates for the overall project have ranged from about $35 million to $44 million.

In other business, the county commissioners and city councilors were pleased by a report from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Manager Michael Isaacs indicating the facility will not require any additional support from either entity for its day-to-day operations or capital projects largely because of millions of dollars in funding from the various federal COVID-19 relief packages.

Isaacs said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided about $1.2 million last year, of which there is still about $700,000 in the bank. The airport also received another $1 million grant to cover its pandemic-related losses. The amount provided by the new American Recovery Plan Act isn’t yet known, he said, but the airport expects about $1 million from that source, he said.

The airport board has also been able to trim about 2 percent from its overall budget by cancelling some planned capital projects, Isaacs added.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
County
Nez Perce County, ID
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Economic Security#The New American#Justice Services#Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday. Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Sakura Murakami, Ju-min Park; Editing by. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy