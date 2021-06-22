Plan for new courthouse could make project work

Nez Perce County may not need the Lewiston Police Department property for its new courthouse if it follows a new plan that would boost the proposed structure from two to three stories.

The location of the police department near the existing courthouse has been one of the major complications as the county has sought to replace the aging courthouse. County officials have been discussing the possibility of acquiring the property for the project since they would need that space to build a two-story courthouse that will satisfy needs for things like improved security, office space and parking.

To that end, the city undertook an appraisal of the police department property and a needs assessment that includes a cost estimate for relocating it to a theoretical site — in this case, the current location of the police training center on 16th Avenue. City Manager Alan Nygaard presented those long-awaited numbers at a joint city-county budget meeting Monday afternoon, and they are prohibitive.

Nygaard said the police station property appraised at $2.3 million in February, noting that number has undoubtedly increased along with the rapid rise in property values over the last several months. Replacing the police station would cost the city a whopping $15.5 million.

But if the county decides to pursue the three-story concept, which is basically a taller building with a smaller footprint, those numbers would be moot. County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens said a crucial component of making the plan work would entail moving the auto license office from the courthouse and the driver’s license office from the adult detention center in North Lewiston to the county’s current Justice Services building on F Street across from Lewiston City Hall.

With that reconfiguration, all the other court-related county offices would fit into the three-story structure with room to spare, and not require the police department property.

“Could it (be required) in the future?” Havens asked, noting growth may eventually demand more space. “Absolutely.”

The courthouse could need growing room for items like more parking or outbuildings, he said. But building a three-story courthouse would satisfy the county’s needs for at least 10 years, giving it and the city time to pursue a police headquarters at a new location.

Under the proposal, Justice Services would relocate a couple blocks to the west to the Juvenile Detention Center, which is currently being expanded. The new courthouse requires the space currently occupied by the county prosecutor’s office, which would be torn down. That office would temporarily relocate to the Justice Services building during construction before making its permanent home in the new courthouse.

The existing courthouse would continue to operate while the new courthouse is built immediately to the west. Once it is open, the old courthouse would be demolished and parking put in its place. Estimates for the overall project have ranged from about $35 million to $44 million.

In other business, the county commissioners and city councilors were pleased by a report from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Manager Michael Isaacs indicating the facility will not require any additional support from either entity for its day-to-day operations or capital projects largely because of millions of dollars in funding from the various federal COVID-19 relief packages.

Isaacs said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided about $1.2 million last year, of which there is still about $700,000 in the bank. The airport also received another $1 million grant to cover its pandemic-related losses. The amount provided by the new American Recovery Plan Act isn’t yet known, he said, but the airport expects about $1 million from that source, he said.

The airport board has also been able to trim about 2 percent from its overall budget by cancelling some planned capital projects, Isaacs added.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.