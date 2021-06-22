Turn It Up: Community radio’s Australian music picks

July Van Sessions with BRUE, The Proper Way, Cory Mon. The first Friday of each month is reserved for the First Friday Art Stroll in downtown Ogden, and among all the offerings, for music lovers there's the Banyan Collectives Van Sessions. The Van Sessions take place in The Monarch, Ogden's multi-use event center that houses much of the arts and entertainment sector in the area. Van Sessions is a live-audience podcast that invites artists from both nearby and far away into the Banyan Collective's "Tan Van'' for every First Friday Art Stroll, and this upcoming lineup is reason enough to hit Ogden's streets. Three artists are slated for the evening, starting at 7 p.m. with Cory Mon, who will set the scene for Ogden's The Proper Way at 8 p.m. The latter act is perfectly matched with another Northern Utah music pillar—but this time he'll be performing in a slightly different alignment than usual. Sammy Brue, in an apparent rebrand, will be performing at 9 p.m. with what appears to be his new project, BRUE. Alluding to leaving his label recently on social media, it seems Brue is reinventing himself in BRUE and the two bandmates that round out the trio. BRUE has been teasing new music all spring, so this is a great chance to see the new tunes of Sammy Brue at what looks like a pivotal time in the young artist's near-life-long career. First Friday Art Stroll starts at 6 p.m., and the Van Session is free to attend.