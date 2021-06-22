Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

By Ryan Gajewski
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bachelorette star Katie Thurston opened up during the latest episode about being a survivor of sexual assault. On Monday, June 21, during a tense group date that involved the contestants sharing moments from their past that they regret, Katie then proved she was similarly ready to be vulnerable by describing an incident of sexual trauma she experienced 10 years ago. In recalling the assault, she revealed she had yet to even tell her mom about it.

www.eonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Sex Toy#Bachelorette#Abc#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosVulture

Katie Thurston Kicks Her ‘Selfish, Unkind’ Bachelorette Trash to the Curb

This is the spiritual sequel to Hannah Brown moving the podium. On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, leading lady Katie Thurston finally looked past the cheekbones and saw Thomas for what he really was as a contestant: a brutally honest guy who admitted to everyone that he thought he could claw his way to being our next Bachelor, even though, at best, he’s a Paradise supporting player who lasts a few weeks. During the episode’s rose ceremony, Thurston brought Thomas up to the podium under the guise of giving him the final rose, only to humiliate him as millions of viewers did a wine spit-take at what happened next. “You told me things that I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind, and a liar,” she explained. “Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.” Actually, the moment is so great that we feel a GIF is necessary. We haven’t felt this alive since Fleetwood Mac started feuding again in 2018; or the time that other Thomas got into heated argument on the Island of Sodor.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Invites Blake Moynes to Stay, Sends Home Thomas for Being a ‘Liar’

Trusting her intuition. Katie Thurston made tough decisions on her journey toward finding love during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with playing truth or dare during a group date. She encouraged them to be honest with her during the afterparty, which some took as an invitation to tell her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought about being the Bachelor.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Bachelorette': Nick Viall Says Katie Thurston Spoke to This Contestant Before the Show

The latest season of The Bachelorette kicked off in early June. But, before Katie Thurston even met the contestants who would be competing for her heart, she spoke with one of them online. According to former Bachelor star Nick Viall, who appeared in the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Thurston spoke with Blake Moynes, who is due to join the show later on in the season.
TV ShowsWBAL Radio

'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7 cast revealed

The cast for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 has been revealed. After skipping the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the popular Bachelor spin-off -- which features fan favorites from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette returning for another shot at love -- is finally back, with 19 contestants ready to find romance at a beachside Mexican resort.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

I'd Like to Discuss Contestant Aaron Clancy on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season

We're only a few weeks into Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and it's clear she has zero tolerance for people who aren't there for the *breathes exhausted sigh* right reasons. Which means most of the remaining dudes seem genuinely interested in finding love on the show instead of, you know, fame or growing their following so they can do toothpaste #spon. Which brings us to Aaron Clancy!
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Inside Chris Harrison's Shocking Downfall as 'The Bachelor' Host - and a $9 Million Payout (EXCLUSIVE)

On Feb. 9, everything changed for Chris Harrison. The affable, controversy-free host of “The Bachelor” sat down with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay on “Extra.” When asked a simple question about “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former plantation party photos re-surfaced on social media, Harrison went to great lengths to defend the racially insensitive, controversial contestant in a long-winded exchange. As the situation exploded in backlash over social media, that interview was the beginning of a domino effect that would ultimately derail the veteran host’s 19-year tenure with the ABC franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy