The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares She's a Sexual Assault Survivor
The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston opened up during the latest episode about being a survivor of sexual assault. On Monday, June 21, during a tense group date that involved the contestants sharing moments from their past that they regret, Katie then proved she was similarly ready to be vulnerable by describing an incident of sexual trauma she experienced 10 years ago. In recalling the assault, she revealed she had yet to even tell her mom about it.www.eonline.com