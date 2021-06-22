Cancel
Letter: Proud United States officially recognized Armenian genocide

telegram.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am pleased and proud the United States officially recognized the Armenian genocide when over 1 million Armenians were murdered. Many countries have officially recognized the genocide, the first genocide of the 20th century. The Turkish government still denies it. The survivors and descendants are witnesses. We have relatives who survived and passed on what they saw. Henry Morgenthau, the U.S. ambassador to the Ottoman Empire (Turkey), was witness and reported to the United States. When Hitler planned to carry out his crimes he said, “Who now remembers the Armenians?“

