Letter: Proud United States officially recognized Armenian genocide

I’m a history nerd, always have been and likely never won’t be. I am filled with useless history facts, at least my wife and teenage daughter tell me they are useless. The Fourth of July is right in my wheelhouse. Each year I try to carve out time to watch “1776” when it comes on TMC. If I can’t be there when it’s on, I’ll record it to watch later with hopes I get back to it before the women in my house override it with another Hallmark movie or European soccer match.