EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.