EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.8534; (P) 0.8568; (R1) 0.8587;. EUR/GBP is staying in range above 0.8540 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 0.8540 will resume the choppy fall from 0.8718 to retest 0.8470 low. Nevertheless, on the upside, break of 0.8627 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8670 resistance and above instead.

www.actionforex.com
