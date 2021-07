In response to Bruce Hagen on his letter to the editor on voter suppression showing no facts, I gotta wonder where you get your news from? By the sounds of your rant, you listen to fake news from the alphabet soup networks, and their ratings are lower than ever. Wonder why? In definition, our country is a Republic because our representatives exercise political power, however, they are chosen by the people. You called the USA a democracy. Partially true. Actually, where people deliberate to make rules and decide on legislation is based on ideology. The R word does not stand for Republican nor does the D word stand for Democrat. Gotta make that clear.