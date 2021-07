A North Carolina inmate is in back custody and an internal investigation is continuing after the man used another inmate’s name to escape custody Friday night. Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, of Morganton, was wanted on a charge of felony escape after he was mistakenly released from the city's jail. The Burke County Sheriff's Office said he responded to the name of another inmate inside the jail, and a detention officer failed to follow the jail’s protocol for releasing him.