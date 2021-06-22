Lake Wales Police investigate late night shooting death

LAKE WALES — At approximately 11:32 p.m. Sunday, long after most people had returned to their homes after celebrating Father’s Day, Lake Wales Police Officer Emmanuel Viera was patrolling the area of Lincoln Avenue. As he neared B Street, he could hear loud music and drove toward the noise, which became louder as he approached D Street. As he turned onto D Street, police officials say he could see a large crowd had gathered near the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue in the parking lot of a vacant and dilapidated building. This location is in the middle of a residential neighborhood with nearby commercial businesses.