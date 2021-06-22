Another blocked appointment? What's going on at Carolina?
The University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors is once again accused of conspiring against a faculty member at the Chapel Hill campus. Last month, the professor in question was Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MacArthur Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was not granted tenure. Now it’s Eric Muller, Dan K. Moore Distinguished Professor in Jurisprudence and Ethics, whose reappointment to the UNC Press's Board of Governors was effectively denied.www.insidehighered.com