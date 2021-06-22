Another blocked appointment? What's going on at Carolina?

Nikole Hannah-Jones will not be joining the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She announced her decision Tuesday, nearly a week after the UNC Board of Trustees offered her a tenured position in one of the nation’s most closely watched tenure votes. The 9-to-4 vote followed a massive protest movement on her behalf. The board was first supposed to consider Hannah-Jones for tenure in November, but it did not. The trustees never rejected her, but their refusal to vote on her left her hanging on the outcome and whether they would even take up the case.