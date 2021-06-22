Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Another blocked appointment? What's going on at Carolina?

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors is once again accused of conspiring against a faculty member at the Chapel Hill campus. Last month, the professor in question was Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and MacArthur Fellow Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was not granted tenure. Now it’s Eric Muller, Dan K. Moore Distinguished Professor in Jurisprudence and Ethics, whose reappointment to the UNC Press's Board of Governors was effectively denied.

www.insidehighered.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Race#Board Of Governors#Macarthur#Jurisprudence And Ethics#The Unc Press#The Press Board#Unc#Nc Policy Watch#The Unc Press Board#Confederate#The Board Of Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Chapel Hill, NCbpr.org

Black Students And Employees Deliver Demands For UNC Chapel Hill

A coalition of groups representing Black students and faculty met at UNC Chapel Hill Wednesday to describe their vision for a safer campus in the wake of the fight over tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. "We're here today, not in celebration of Nikole Hannah-Jones being awarded tenure, but instead standing...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

'It's disgusting.' UNC-Chapel Hill students raise concern over appointment of interim police chief

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The fallout continues at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with the university's recent selection of an interim police chief. On Tuesday, UNC-Chapel Hill announced the resignation of Chief David Perry and said Assistant Chief Rahsheem Holland, who has worked at the university for 20 years, would be temporarily taking over the department.
PoliticsArgus Press

New N. Carolina emergency response director appointed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A senior official in North Carolina's emergency management department has been tapped to succeed his retiring director. Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks has appointed William Ray as the state's new director of emergency management, the agency said in a news release. Ray currently serves...
CollegesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure there, and instead will take a tenured position at Howard University, which has scored another major recruiting victory in the hiring of author Ta-Nehisi Coates. UNC...
Chapel Hill, NCheraldsun.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones’s full statement about declining to come to UNC-Chapel Hill

Here is the full statement that Nikole Hannah-Jones released on Tuesday after announcing on “CBS This Morning” that she will not be joining the faculty of UNC-Chapel Hill:. “I have loved the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill since I was a child watching Tar Heels basketball on television. Two decades ago, in 2001, I learned that not only had I been accepted into the master’s program at the journalism school at UNC, but that I had received a full-tuition Park Fellowship. I cried from joy. I could not believe how lucky I was to get the chance to learn journalism at a place I had so long revered.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Hannah-Jones Turns Down UNC Offer

Nikole Hannah-Jones will not be joining the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She announced her decision Tuesday, nearly a week after the UNC Board of Trustees offered her a tenured position in one of the nation’s most closely watched tenure votes. The 9-to-4 vote followed a massive protest movement on her behalf. The board was first supposed to consider Hannah-Jones for tenure in November, but it did not. The trustees never rejected her, but their refusal to vote on her left her hanging on the outcome and whether they would even take up the case.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Maybe It's Time to Stand Up to the Bear

Since this is a publication primarily aimed at those who are “inside” higher education, I’m not going to spend a lot of time recapping the series of events that resulted in Nikole Hannah-Jones joining Ta-Nehisi Coates as faculty at Howard University bringing a $20 million grant from the Knight Foundation and other donors that will help found the Center for Journalism and Democracy with them.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Members of UNC's Black Community Demand That the University Ensures Their Safety

Black UNC students, staff, and faculty are demanding more from their institution of higher learning. In a Wednesday press conference at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center, a coalition of the Black Student Movement, the Carolina Black Caucus, and the UNC Black Graduate and Professional Student Association outlined the eight priorities members say the university could accomplish within the fall 2021 semester.
CollegesBeaumont Enterprise

Mills College alumnae sue school over pending shutdown, merger

Alumnae of Mills College in Oakland filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging they were blindsided by the college’s recent announcement to shutdown or merge with Northeastern University. The complaint, which was filed June 7 in Alameda County, claims that the college withheld information and documents from alumni trustees on...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Ithaca College President Resigns

Courtesy of Ithaca College — Shirley M. Collado, president of Ithaca College, announced Thursday that she will step down early next year after four years in the role. News of her departure comes amid significant budget cuts and a sizable reduction in faculty members at the private liberal arts college.
Chapel Hill, NCkiss951.com

UNC Student Body President Tells Black Students To “Look Elsewhere”

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill student body president Lamar Richards released an op-ed yesterday telling black students to “look elsewhere”. The article, entitled “Brace For Reckoning” was published on the student government website. He begins by detailing the racism he has experienced at UNC at an event where he...
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

Rivadeneyra appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success

The College of Arts and Sciences has announced that Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra, associate professor of psychology and interim chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, has been appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success, effective July 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra...
Chapel Hill, NCCourier News

Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution's failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Earlier News

University at Buffalo, of the State University of New York, is starting an M.A. and a B.A. in global affairs. University of Wyoming is starting an M.S. in environment, natural resources and society. July 7, 2021. Stephanie J. Fujii, vice president of academic affairs at Scottsdale Community College, in Arizona,...
Tennessee Statenewstalk941.com

Tennessee Tech Selects Its First Female Student Trustee

Tennessee Tech’s first-ever female student trustee said she wants to promote accessibility and diversity on campus. Hannah Willis is a doctoral student in exception learning, and has previously served as a Senator for Tech’s Student Government Association. Willis said the opportunity means a lot to her as she wants to give a voice to all Tech students.
PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Performance of Southeast States Shines Another Light on North Carolina’s Troubled Civics and History Standards

It is hard to ignore the slap down the Fordham Institute gave to North Carolina’s civics and government and newly minted history standards. A recent article by my colleague Terry Stoops reported that Fordham graded the state’s Civics and US History standards with a D- and an F, respectively and — to put it mildly — did not have much good to say. The report called the standards “Inadequate nebulous verbiage” which are “functionally contentless in many places” The study recommended “a complete revision before implementation.”
CollegesWashington Post

Georgetown University evacuates 40 students during structural check of residence hall

Georgetown University evacuated about 40 students this week from a residence hall as structural engineers conducted an evaluation of the building. University officials told students in an email Tuesday that the decision to clear New South residence hall on short notice was made “out of an abundance of caution” as engineers finish the analysis and make any needed reinforcements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy