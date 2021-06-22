Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MICHIGAN

‘Time to play’: Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is fully open again. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday. Limits on indoor gatherings like weddings and funerals are gone. So is a broad requirement that the unvaccinated be masked indoors. Michigan is among the last states to lift capacity caps, which has frustrated the business community. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and public health officials say the restrictions were needed until enough residents could be vaccinated.

ELECTION 2020-AUDIT

Michigan county seeks vote recount sought by Trump backers

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — A rural county in northern Michigan wants an audit of its 2020 presidential election results. The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to seek the state’s permission to recount the ballots and hire an outside firm to examine its voting equipment for signs of manipulation. President Donald Trump carried the county with 64% of the vote last November. But Joe Biden won statewide. The push for an audit is similar to efforts by Trump supporters in other states to raise doubts about Biden’s victory.

DETROIT FREEWAY SHOOTING

2 men who targeted wrong truck charged in 2-year-old’s death

DETROIT (AP) — Two young men have been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy. He was riding with his family when their pickup truck was hit with gunfire last week on Interstate 75. Investigators say the truck was misidentified by Darius Lanier and Eugene Hubbard, who are charged with murder and other crimes. Brison Christian was killed, and a 9-year-old brother, BJ, was injured. They were riding home to Dearborn with their parents after a basketball practice last Thursday. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Lanier and Hubbard will get a fair trial but little Brison “doesn’t get to have a life.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKPLACE RULES

Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has scaled back COVID-19 workplace safety rules, keeping mask and other requirements only in health care settings. Tuesday’s change coincides with the lifting of broad indoor capacity restrictions that had been in place for 15 months. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency rules align with federal regulations that aim to protect health workers most likely to have contact with infected people. Workers must wear masks inside, with exceptions. MIOSHA says dialing back the rules lets employers use their best judgment. But it strongly encourages non-health care workplaces to still follow federal guidance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION ASSISTANCE

Whitmer: Expand tuition aid to 22K more frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to expand to 22,000 additional frontline workers a scholarship program to attend community college for free. The proposal would be funded with $100 million from Michigan’s $6.5 billion in discretionary coronavirus aid approved by Congress and President Joe Biden. Frontline employees who worked between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 and don’t have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree would become eligible for Futures for Frontliners. They would join 85,000 eligible applicants who worked on the front lines from April through June 2020, including more than 15,000 who are enrolled. The plan would need the Legislature’s approval.

MICHIGAN TROOPER-FATAL SHOOTING

Break-in suspect killed by Michigan trooper was not armed

HAMILTON, Mich. (AP) — More details are emerging about an incident in southwestern Michigan that ended with a state trooper killing a man. State police say the man shot Monday in Allegan County wasn’t armed. A trooper was responding to a break-in at a mobile home park. Witnesses told police there was a “physical altercation” between the two in the front yard, and the suspect was shot. Lt. DuWayne Robinson says the trooper believed it was a life-or-death situation. The trooper had minor facial injuries. No one else was hurt.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE AID

WMU offers prize money to students who get vaccinated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A couple jabs in the arm could make college less expensive at two Michigan schools. Western Michigan University says it will hold a series of drawings to give away more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be 60 winners. The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing and campus dining. Meanwhile, Albion College is giving a year of free tuition to a lucky immunized student.

SEVERE WEATHER-ILLINOIS

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area. A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado says it was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge. Meteorologist Jake Petr says the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado. Two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties. In southeast Michigan, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lenawee County.

MISSING MAN-UP

Body of man, 80, found in Upper Peninsula after search

LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in the Upper Peninsula have discovered the body of a missing 80-year-old man who had dementia. It was less than 2 miles from where his vehicle had a flat tire on an old snowmobile trail in Houghton County. Howard Maki was last seen on June 7. Foul play is not suspected. Maki’s 2001 Isuzu Trooper was found Friday. It was the second recent search for a missing person with dementia. Judith Plute was found OK on June 2.

TREE EQUITY

Nonprofit to release ‘tree equity’ scores for urban areas

DETROIT (AP) — A Washington-based, nonprofit conservation organization says Detroit could use about 1.2 million more trees. American Forests on Tuesday was to publish Tree Equity scores for 150,000 neighborhoods in 486 urbanized areas. Each score is based on how much tree canopy and surface temperatures align with the number of people living in a given area or neighborhood, income, employment, race, age and health factors. The scores indicate whether there are enough trees for everyone living in those areas to experience the health, economic and climate benefits that trees provide. American Forests geographic information system and data science Vice President Chris David says low-income, predominantly minority neighborhoods have fewer trees than wealthier, mostly white areas.