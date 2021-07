TUSCARAWAS — Mayor Dana Moore opened the 2021 Tusky Days Festival Thursday afternoon by dedicating the three-day event to the memory of Larry Holmes and Patty Smith. Holmes died in 2019 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a member of the Indian Valley Booster Club for more than 45 years, and was serving as President of the Indian Valley Board of Education. “I don’t need to tell you a whole lot about Larry Holmes,” said Moore. “He was involved in anything sports, the school and also this festival. Anything happening in this community, Larry would be right up front to help out.”