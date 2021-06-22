Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

No response in Sebring City Hall property

By MARC VALERO Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — The City of Sebring has received no letters of interest in purchasing the City Hall property on South Commerce Avenue as the city considers relocating its offices to a former bank building on North Ridgewood Drive. On May 4 the City Council approved the posting of a notice...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sebring#Realtors#Air Conditioning#Sebring#The City Council#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Related
Woodinville, WAnwnews.com

Letter: Appears city council is 'sidestepping the democratic process'

Chuck Price stepping down at this time can only be read as a political move meant to keep power consolidated among the few. Chuck Price himself was appointed to his seat on city council just last year, in February 2020. City Council had an opportunity at that time to choose a new face, and instead chose a former colleague. Mr. Price stepping down mere weeks before the next election means that the same people who appointed him last year will get to appoint his successor instead of allowing the seat to be filled in a manner more consistent with democratic process. Even if you assume the most benign of intentions, which given City Council’s repeated history of appointing people to elected positions you would have to be pretty naïve to assume, the optics aren’t great. To me, sitting here in the peanut gallery, it looks like City Council is purposefully sidestepping the democratic process in order to keep their own people in power. They have so little regard for the general public that they don’t care what the optics are.
Parsons, KSParsons Sun

City discusses new rule regarding property taxes

The Parsons City Commission likely will hold a public hearing regarding raising taxes — even if they ultimately are able to hold the line on the mill levy. City Manager Debbie Lamb discussed with commissioners the new regulations regarding budgets during a Thursday work session and the Tuesday regular meeting.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring council approves drainage repairs

SEBRING — The Sebring City Council approved work to alleviate drainage issues on Lakeside Road and Highland Road, off Lakeview Drive in the area of Veterans Beach. Speaking to Public Works Director Ken Fields, Councilman Charlie Lowrance said, “Is this something that is continuing. I know we have a lot of drainage problems around the city and so I am just wondering why in this particular moment we decided to go in and do something with it?
Centennial, COvillagerpublishing.com

Centennial seeks resident opinion

The City of Centennial is conducting a Community Survey and is requesting residents to participate. The survey is designed to provide a baseline of how the Centennial government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the City and make comparisons with peer communities. A random and scientific sample of 3,000...
Posted by
Ottumwa Courier

City contemplates massive upgrades to City Hall

OTTUMWA — The price tag was large at over $5 million. Now, the Ottumwa City Council must decide whether the investment will be worth it — and how to pay for it. The council and staff received an update regarding a number of improvements to City Hall, everything ranging from bringing the historic building up to full Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, to revamping the current heating and air conditioning systems, and electrical systems.
Phoenix, AZAhwatukee Foothills News

Unpaid city water bills near $10.5M and counting

Delinquent city water accounts are soaring in Phoenix as officials continue their pandemic-related policy of not turning off the tap for households and businesses that aren’t paying their bill. More than 21,500 Phoenix households have run up a tab totaling $7.3 million while 609 businesses owe another $2.2 million, according...
Richmond, CAsfrichmondreview.com

City Hall: Connie Chan

On June 15, San Francisco gave the green light for businesses to fully reopen. For the last 15 months, small businesses have been struggling to survive during the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, they were facing rent increases, big box competitors and other challenges. Small businesses are the heart AND...
Hoboken, NJNJ.com

Hoboken City Hall reopening

Hoboken City Hall reopened today, July 6, 2021, for the first time since the pandemic to appointments only. People are met at the door by police officers to check if they have an appointment before being allowed inside. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)Buy Image. 3 / 8. Hoboken...
Los Alamos County, NMladailypost.com

County Council Proclaims July 6-11 ‘ScienceFest Week’

MainStreet Executive Director Lauren McDaniel holds up the County proclamation for ScienceFest along with Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Staff Report. Los Alamos County Council proclaimed Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 11 as ScienceFest during its Tuesday night work session. “We’re excited to host...
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

City signs first right of refusal on foreclosed properties

CHEBOYGAN — At the June 22 Cheboygan City Council meeting, the council members authorized Cheboygan City Manager Tom Eustice to sign the first right of refusal for foreclosed properties within city limits. The city council members were provided with a list of the properties around the county and city that...
Politicslehifreepress.com

1,795 housing units in master-planned community approved in Micron area

With all members attending, the Lehi City Council met on Tuesday, June 29, for the longest meeting in recent memory–over six-and-a-half hours. During the marathon meeting, the most significant agenda item was a new Master Planned Community around the Micron property in northeast Lehi with a potential of 2,392 units. The property, which national homebuilder D.R Horton has owned for over a decade, is finally set for development.
Delaware County, PAchesterspirit.com

Officials move to create largest county-owned park

County Council has begun the process of creating the largest county-owned park with the introduction of an ordinance to acquire the 213-acre parcel at the former Don Guanella School. The move comes after development of the site was unanimously rejected by the Marple Township Board of Commissioners twice in recent months.
Winter Haven, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Two roundabouts being considered in Winter Haven

During a few recent Florida Department of Transportation community stakeholder meetings at the Winter Haven Garden Center, staff presented a proposal to build a roundabout at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Overlook Drive not far from Florida Legoland Resort. FDOT staff are also considering a roundabout on Lucerne...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

City of Jefferson Offloading Several Vacant Properties

Several City of Jefferson-owned vacant lots have been recently turned over to other property owners. Since March 23rd, close to ten vacant lots have been approved by the city council to allow other individuals to purchase them. Building Official Chad Stevens says over the course of time, the city began acquiring properties around town, with some of dilapidated structures that needed to be torn down. Stevens points out that after the City goes through that process, crews had to maintain the property with mowing or snow removal, while also not receiving any property taxes.
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

Mayor proposes spending plan for $335M in Federal Relief Funding

Mayor William Peduto has released his spending allocations for the $335 million in relief funding the City of Pittsburgh received as part of the American Rescue Plan. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) worked closely with City Council's Joint Pittsburgh Recovery Task Force, made up of representatives from the Mayor's Office and City Council, to create a spending plan that prioritizes equity, sustainability, job creation and neighborhoods. Allocations were determined using the city's P4 principles framework of investing in people, planet, place and performance to develop a plan that addresses the needs of communities, addresses city revenue shortfalls, resumes projects halted during the pandemic and benefits residents, businesses and employees.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Roundup: City-State Property Swaps Inked

A state deal to sell a Chapel Street warehouse, garage and office building to the city for $2.1 million went forward, among the latest local property transactions. That was one of three state-city land swaps recently recorded on the city land records database. The swaps included:. • On June 24,...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

City identifies employees responsible for low chlorine levels

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: After an investigation into the low choline levels in the city’s water system, the people responsible have now been identified. That’s according to a Facebook post on the City of Laredo City Manager’s Office page. Robert Eads released a statement late Tuesday night saying, “Had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy