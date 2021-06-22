No response in Sebring City Hall property

Mayor William Peduto has released his spending allocations for the $335 million in relief funding the City of Pittsburgh received as part of the American Rescue Plan. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) worked closely with City Council's Joint Pittsburgh Recovery Task Force, made up of representatives from the Mayor's Office and City Council, to create a spending plan that prioritizes equity, sustainability, job creation and neighborhoods. Allocations were determined using the city's P4 principles framework of investing in people, planet, place and performance to develop a plan that addresses the needs of communities, addresses city revenue shortfalls, resumes projects halted during the pandemic and benefits residents, businesses and employees.