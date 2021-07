It's a special edition of the Boneyard as Mississippi State wins bracket two and advances to the College World Series finals. There is much to celebrate and much to appreciate about this Bulldog baseball team. Perhaps their best quality is toughness. The Bulldogs simply never say die. It would have been easy to pack it in and call the season over. Simply making it to Omaha is a major accomplishment, but we have been there before. This year was about playing for it all and the Diamond Dawgs will have the chance to do just that.