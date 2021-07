Since the pandemic first struck in spring 2020, many of us have been getting more creative in the kitchen – and a good dash of hot sauce is sure to further enliven your homecooked dishes. Chillies are also a good source of protective antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, so they can be a great addition to a nutritious, balanced diet.These sauces take inspiration from global ingredients, from the medium warmth of Thailand’s sriracha to the blow-your-head off habanero. But when looking for the best hot sauce, it wasn’t just the heat we were interested in. We favoured full-flavoured condiments right along the...