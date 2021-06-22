Star News Network’s Laura Baigert Talks Fulton County Suspicious Preferential Treatment Regarding Request for Chain of Custody Docs

FULTON COUNTY, GA — If you have not got your shots yet, Fulton County has opened several vaccination sites and mobile vaccination units as well, so we can come to you. COVID-19 vaccines can protect you and your family. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of the vaccines. They are safe and offered at no charge to you. Everyone aged 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ID is not mandatory and parking is free.