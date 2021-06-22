Cancel
Nashville, TN

Star News Network’s Laura Baigert Talks Fulton County Suspicious Preferential Treatment Regarding Request for Chain of Custody Docs

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Star News Network’s Senior Reporter Laura Baigert to the newsmakers line to discuss her recent story regarding the investigation and request into chain of custody documents from Fulton County, Georgia’s Board of Registration and Elections Board.

Fulton County, GAtennesseestar.com

68 Percent of Previously Missing Fulton County Drop Box Transfer Forms Lack Receipt Time that Documents Chain of Custody

A preliminary analysis by The Georgia Star News of Fulton County transfer forms for drop boxes used during the November 2020 election and covering five days in October 2020 that were previously missing reveals that 68 percent lack a record of the time the absentee ballots were received by the registrar or designee which documents the ballot chain of custody.
