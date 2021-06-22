Cancel
Cavan manager Mickey Graham says 'unclear' penalty rule should be suspended for championship

By Brian Barry
SkySports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCavan football manager Mickey Graham has called for the new rule which was introduced to combat cynical fouls to be scrapped for the upcoming championship. The rule, which sees penalties awarded when a cynical foul is deemed to have denied a goalscoring opportunity inside the 21 or the 'D', was brought in at the GAA's annual Congress for 2021, and was implemented in the National League in recent weeks.

