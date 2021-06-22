Cancel
Emporia, VA

State Senator Bill Stanley Filing Lawsuit on Behalf of NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler to Keep ‘Skill Games’ Open

By Matthew Hall
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator William “Bill” Stanley (R-Franklin) filed a lawsuit against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, and the Virginia Alcohol Beverage and Control Board on behalf of former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler this week. Sadler, an Emporia, Virginia resident, wants the newly-signed legislation banning “skill games” in the Commonwealth to be deemed unconstitutional.

