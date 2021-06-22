State Senator Bill Stanley Filing Lawsuit on Behalf of NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler to Keep ‘Skill Games’ Open
State Senator William “Bill” Stanley (R-Franklin) filed a lawsuit against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, and the Virginia Alcohol Beverage and Control Board on behalf of former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler this week. Sadler, an Emporia, Virginia resident, wants the newly-signed legislation banning “skill games” in the Commonwealth to be deemed unconstitutional.tennesseestar.com