A judge will allow a diminished Georgia election fraud lawsuit, which seeks to inspect nearly 150,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County, to move forward. Although Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero dismissed the bulk of the claims in the lawsuit — the judge ruled the county, county elections board, and county courts clerk could not be defendants in the suit — he kept it alive on Thursday by granting the plaintiffs' request to add individual members of the county board of elections as respondents. The judge also left in place an order for the ballot review.